Girish Chandra Rai, a recent addition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been named as the Special Invitee in the State Executive of Sikkim.

The announcement was made with immediate effect. Rai, who previously served as a minister, has also been assigned additional duties as In charge of the Melli Constituency located in the Namchi District.



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In a letter, the state BJP president DR Thapa wrote, "Bharatiya Janata Party, Sikkim is pleased to appoint Girish Chandra Rai (Former Minister) as the Special Invitee in the State Executive with immediate effects. Further, Shri Rai is hereby entrusted with the additional responsibility as the Incharge of Melli Constituency under Namchi District

We congratulate him for the new assignments & responsibilities and also wish him success in his future endeavour."