The BJP Sikkim Team, led by State President DR Thapa, along with party executives, visited the victims of the recent landslides in Majhuwa Village, Yangang Constituency, South Sikkim.

They met families relocated to relief camps at the Helipad site and Cultural Centre.

The team provided relief materials and essential commodities on behalf of the party, acknowledging the immense hardship faced by the villagers.

State President DR Thapa assured the victims of solutions with the help of the State and Central government for safe resettlement.



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They also offered condolences and prayers for the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

The team met with the concerned BDO, officials on the field, and panchayat members to assess the damage caused by the flash flood and landslides.

BJP Sikkim has committed to providing aid and support to those affected by natural disasters and working towards rebuilding the affected areas.