In a recent development, the Sikkim BJP in-charge, Dilip Jaiswal, has issued a stern warning to individuals involved in corrupt practices within the state.

Jaiswal announced that the central government is preparing to introduce a new law aimed at bolstering the powers of central agencies to investigate states without requiring the consent of state governments. This move is part of a major anti-corruption initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Jaiswal said, "Our state is under scrutiny due to rampant corruption, involving fund misappropriation, commission-taking, and revenue leakages. If new names surface and face scrutiny, it shouldn't be unexpected. A gentle reminder to those engaging in corrupt practices to rectify their actions and maintain integrity."

Jaiswal emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating corruption, which has garnered significant public trust and support, and has had a positive impact on the nation's economy.

The parliamentary board has also backed this decision, signalling a strong stance against corruption at all levels of government.



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This announcement comes against the backdrop of various reports highlighting issues of corruption within India. The State Department's 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices pointed out the presence of corruption at multiple levels of government in India. Moreover, civil society organizations have been actively drawing public attention to these issues.

The BJP's post on Facebook from Gangtok further criticizes the Congress party, questioning the extent of undisclosed corrupt activities, symbolically referred to as "skeletons in the closet." This political rhetoric underscores the BJP's position on corruption and its intent to take decisive action against it.

The proposed legislation by the BJP-led central government is expected to empower agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct probes into state affairs without prior approval from state authorities. This could significantly change the dynamics of centre-state relations and enhance the central government's ability to address corruption directly.

As the BJP in Sikkim puts those engaged in corrupt practices on notice, it is clear that the state is under close scrutiny, and the central government is poised to take more robust measures to ensure transparency and accountability.