Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay on April 23rd condemned the heinous crime of rape and murder of a 11-year-old girl by the accused driver Pritam Sharma and said that Sikkim Police have done a commendable job by nabbing the culprit based on CCTV footage.

CM Tamang was speaking at a body building competition on April 23 where he made the remarks. CM Tamang further said, “No person seeks permission from the police before committing a crime. As soon as the incident came to light I personally enquired and our special police force sprung into action after screening CCTV footage”.

Speaking on the punishment meted out to the accused, CM Tamang added, “As the accused has been arrested now law will take its course. As part of the government our job is to arrest the accused now the court will punish him as per the law. He also said that crime happens but completely blaming the government for a crime is not appropriate.

Complementing the efforts of the state police force and administration in solving the case, CM Tamang said that the culprit was nabbed due to the joint efforts of the police and administration.

“The work of Sikkim police justifies the top ranking they have been awarded amongst North East states”, added CM Tamang.

Lauding the intelligence of one Guruji Sanjeev Gurung whose inputs also aided in quick arrest of the accused, the Sikkim Government will award him with one Taxi Bolero.

Also read : Sikkim Democratic Front President Pawan Chamling calls Chief Minister's offer "nonsense" in land controversy