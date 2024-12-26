To encourage tiger conservation in the Eastern Himalayas, Sikkim’s Forest and Environment Minister Ren Pintso Namgyal Lepcha handed over a patrolling van, high-altitude field gear and safety equipment to the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary (South Range) on Thursday.

The initiative is part of the project “Investigating & Addressing Tiger Conservation in Sikkim – The Eastern Himalaya,” aimed at enhancing conservation efforts and frontline operations in the region.

The event held in collaboration with the Global Tiger Forum, underscores the government’s dedication to preserving tigers and biodiversity in the Eastern Himalayan ecosystem.



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Along with the patrolling van, field and safety gear were distributed to frontline staff in other wildlife and territorial sectors of Mangan and Gangtok districts. These areas have been pivotal for camera trap field studies, providing crucial data on tiger populations and their habitats.

“This initiative reaffirms our commitment to safeguarding the unique biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas. Strengthening the capabilities of our frontline staff is essential for effective conservation,” said Minister Lepcha during the event.