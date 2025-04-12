A 51-year-old boutique shop owner in Sombaria Bazaar, Soreng District, has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman customer inside his store.

The incident occurred on April 9 and was reported the next day at Sombaria Police Station.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Chunkey Sherpa of Upper Rumbuk, stated that she visited the boutique around 11:30 AM to purchase clothes.

While showing her items, the shop owner, identified as Binod Kumar Rathi alias Dablu, allegedly inappropriately touched her body and made indecent overtures.

The police have registered Case FIR No. 05/2025 under Sections 75 and 79 of the BNS, 2023, and have begun an investigation.



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