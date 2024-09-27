In a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), synoptic situations affecting Sikkim were highlighted over the past week.

On September 19, a cyclonic circulation over northern Punjab diminished, while a new cyclonic circulation developed over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal by September 20.

This situation evolved with an east-west trough extending from the Andhra Pradesh coast to south coastal Myanmar, accompanied by embedded upper air cyclonic circulations on September 22. The dynamic weather patterns continued with a cyclonic circulation noted over northeastern Assam by September 23, which also weakened by September 24. By September 25, a trough was observed extending from north Konkan to southern Bangladesh further influencing weather conditions in the region.



Also Read: Sikkim’s NH-10 struck by multiple landslides, restoration work underway

As the monsoon trough shifted across various states, it passed through many locations including Jaisalmer and Digha moving southeast towards the east-central Bay of Bengal. Notably, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh since September 23, 2024, slightly later than the normal withdrawal date of September 17.

The rainfall distribution over Sikkim during this period indicates varied precipitation levels across districts. From September 19 to 25, most places recorded heavy rainfall, with Mangan and Gyalshing experiencing the highest totals.

The average district-wise rainfall in Gyalshing reached 90.5 mm by September 25, while Gangtok and Pakyong reported 22.2 mm and 27.3 mm respectively. There was a mixed but robust rainfall pattern was recorded throughout the state.

Forecasts for the coming weeks predict above-normal rainfall, with the maximum temperature expected to remain normal while the minimum temperature trends below normal. The IMD has issued a weather warning indicating light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur in most places over the next week.