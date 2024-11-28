The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has intensified efforts to repair and restore road infrastructure in Sikkim, working tirelessly to address damage caused by last year’s Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

These efforts are crucial to reopening key routes, particularly in North Sikkim, which remains largely inaccessible and is vital for tourism—a cornerstone of the state's economy.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay emphasized the government’s focus on improving infrastructure under the "BI-PA-SA" initiative, which prioritizes electricity (Bijuli), water (Pani), and roads (Sadak). Speaking on the state's vision, the Chief Minister highlighted the necessity of robust road networks for economic growth and tourism. “Our second term will emphasize opening every corner of Sikkim for tourists while ensuring infrastructure development aligns with our vision,” he remarked.



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The BRO’s Project Swastik team has been at the forefront, embodying their motto, “In the Silence of the Mountains: Work Speaks”. The team's relentless commitment and hard work in harsh terrains and challenging weather conditions have drawn admiration from both the government and the local population.

Tourism stakeholders have expressed optimism, noting that improved connectivity will enhance visitor access to Sikkim's scenic locales, fostering economic revival. The government continues to coordinate with agencies to expedite the work, aiming for seamless road access before the peak tourist season.