The state of Sikkim faced a formidable challenge when flash floods, triggered by the outburst of Lhonak Lake, wreaked havoc on the Teesta River in the early hours of October 4, 2023,

The relentless force of nature washed away four vital bridges connecting the Dzongu region with the rest of Sikkim, severely disrupting communication lines with the district headquarters in Mangan.

Local residents, recognizing the urgent need for a solution, rallied to construct a foot suspension bridge over the Teesta River in Sanklang. However, it quickly became apparent that this makeshift structure was insufficient to meet the region's connectivity requirements.

Responding swiftly to the crisis, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) sprang into action, collaborating closely with the army. Their combined efforts were nothing short of remarkable.



Also Read: Sikkim Chief Secretary hold meeting to find permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure

The BRO initiated the construction of two Bailey bridges, embarking on an ambitious endeavour to restore essential infrastructure. The process began with extensive river training works, followed by the construction of four abutments and the development of approach tracks for the bridges.

After days of relentless hard work and coordination, the joint effort of the army and BRO successfully culminated in the launching of a Bailey bridge over the mighty Teesta River in Sanklang.

The bridge's official inauguration was a momentous occasion, graced by the presence of the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Dzongu, Pintso Gyatso Lepcha, alongside officials from the BRO, the Army, and the District Administration.

This newly inaugurated Bailey bridge holds immense significance for the Dzongu region. It will act as a vital lifeline, restoring road connectivity and providing much-needed relief to the local residents who have been grappling with the aftermath of the flash floods.

The people of Dzongu have expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the dedicated karma yogis of the BRO for their tireless and unwavering efforts. Their commitment to this mission has showcased the indomitable spirit of unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

The restoration of these critical bridges not only signifies a triumph over nature's challenges but also underscores the unyielding determination of the BRO and the army to serve the people of Sikkim. This achievement is a testament to their commitment to safeguarding the well-being and connectivity of the region.