A tragic bus accident at Atal Setu in Rangpo, Sikkim, has resulted in the death of six passengers and injuries to 24 others.

The incident occurred when a Quality Bus reportedly lost control and veered off its lane before crashing.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal J Prasad from Gangtok, Ajay Tamang from Garubathan, an unidentified individual currently at Rangpo Hospital, Julu Kumari from Rangpo, Indrajit Singh from Siliguri, and Ikbal Hassan from Kolkata.

The driver and conductor of the bus sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at Singtam Hospital.

The injured passengers include both local residents and travelers from neighbouring states. They are being treated for various injuries at nearby hospitals.



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The injured individuals have been identified as Basnti Barma, Nausad Alam, Samir Choudhori, Sazir Alam, Amit Tamang, Shankar Dakua, Nashwad Alam, Suman Choudhori, Sunita Devi, Taufik Alam, Rahul Alam, Deepak Chettri, Patamoli Barman, Sahanawaz, and Tajimuddin Ansari.

Rescue teams and local authorities responded swiftly to the scene to provide assistance. Survivors were transported to Rangpo and Singtam hospitals. Efforts are ongoing to identify the unknown deceased passenger and notify the families of the victims.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that mechanical failure or driver error may be involved, but official confirmation is awaited.