The nomination of Citizen Action Party (CAP) candidate Pobin Hang Subba for the 07-Soreng-Chakung Assembly constituency by-election has been cancelled.

This decision leaves Aditya Golay of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) with only one opponent, Prem Bahadur Bhandari from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

The by-election for the Soreng-Chakung constituency is scheduled to take place on 13th November. The disqualification of Subba narrows the contest to a direct competition between the SKM and SDF candidates.



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Meanwhile, Citizen Action Party’s (CAP) candidate Mahesh Rai’s nomination has been cancelled, leaving the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) with a favourable position in the race. With this disqualification, SKM’s candidate Satish Chandra Rai now faces just one other contender from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

The scrutiny process, which concluded today led to the disqualification of two candidates; one each from CAP and SDF due to technical issues with documentation. According to officials and legal sources, Rai’s disqualification arised from a mismatch in signatures on his nomination documents which included a discrepancy in his proposer’s signature. While the official notification confirming the cancellation is expected at 3 p.m., initial reports have already circulated among party supporters and local media.

Mahesh Rai expressed his dismay over the decision and said “My candidature has been rejected temporarily, but we will appeal to higher authorities.”