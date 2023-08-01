Along with the swearing ceremony of the health minister, cabinet reshuffling in Sikkim will take on August 4, said sources on August 1.

As per sources, the swearing ceremony will also be held to fill the vacant post of Health Minister Dr MK Sharma who resigned from the post over an identity crisis.

''It is expected that there will be cabinet reshuffling and it will be interesting to see who will be the next Health Minister of Sikkim,'' the sources added.

It is worth mentioning that this will be the second reshuffling as earlier also the Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, LB Das was made UDD Minister and then UDD Minister Arun Upreti was given the charge of Speaker Legislative Assembly.

Also read: Sikkim outshines in child immunization coverage, surpasses national average of 77 per cent