Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that the first cabinet meeting was held at the secretariat following the swearing-in ceremony.

The meeting began with a two-minute silence in honour of the victims of the recent landslide in Majhua village, Yangang, Namchi District.

The cabinet decided to grant ex-gratia payments according to SDRF norms and to construct a house for each affected family under the SGAY scheme.

It also commended the swift response from departments, local administration, NGOs, and individuals involved in recovery, evacuation, and relief efforts.

The cabinet made several significant recommendations, including the appointment of MLA Sanjeet Kharel as the Pro-tem Speaker by the Governor of Sikkim, the commencement of the 1st Assembly on 12th June 2024 for administering the oath to Members of the Legislative Assembly and election of the Speaker, and a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance for government employees and the Dearness Relief for pensioners from 42% to 46%, effective from 1st July 2023, as per the 7th CPC recommendations.



Also Read: Bengal BJP MP optimistic on 'double-engine government' at PS Golay's swearing-in

This increase will have a fiscal impact of 174.6 Crore in the current financial year.

The cabinet also directed relevant departments to conduct a comprehensive review of the state's Own Tax and Non-Tax Revenue collection, recommended the grand celebration of the 50th year of Sikkim Statehood, and directed the Home Department to prepare and meticulously execute a calendar of activities for the Statehood celebration.

Additionally, it decided to improve the functioning of the Education Department by subdividing it into two sections: School Education and Higher Education, Technical and Medical Education, each to be headed by a Secretary under the overall charge of the Additional Chief Secretary.

The meeting concluded by expressing gratitude to the people of Sikkim for their dedication and support, which resulted in the highest voting turnout percentage in the country.