Mahesh Rai, the Citizen Action Party (CAP) candidate for the Namchi-Singithang constituency, has raised concerns over alleged political interference and intimidation following the rejection of his nomination.

Rai claims his campaign faced systematic obstacles intended to derail his candidacy, pointing fingers at the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for allegedly manipulating government resources to undermine his bid.

“Our nomination was rejected on the grounds that we didn’t meet the requirement of ten proposers. Initially, we had the required support, but some of our proposers suddenly withdrew,” Rai said. “In fact, one of our proposers was reportedly present at the Chief Minister’s residence and was then forced to withdraw support.”

Rai alleges that attempts to block CAP’s nominees were evident not only in Namchi-Singithang but also in Soreng-Chakung. “Our proposer in Soreng was allegedly detained and beaten, and supporters were harassed. Some even faced intimidation by individuals claiming to represent the SKM party,” Rai said.

According to Rai, five of his supporters in Namchi-Singithang were visited by individuals allegedly representing SKM, who delivered a message from the Chief Minister’s office. “They warned that if violence erupted, SKM would not be held responsible. It’s evident that these tactics were meant to create fear and weaken our support,” he said.



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Despite the intimidation, Rai moved forward with the nomination process, only to find his own supporters allegedly speaking against him at the time of scrutiny. “In a shocking twist, three of my proposers claimed they didn’t know me,” Rai said. He suggested these actions were coerced by SKM representatives, using government influence to sway public opinion.

Rai also recounted an instance where his former teacher denied association with him. “It is astonishing how the influence of fear has penetrated the lives of common people, even convincing them to deny their own connections. This fear-mongering has stripped us of our rightful place in this election,” he said, expressing frustration over SKM’s alleged misuse of government resources to manipulate the electoral process.

Though Rai’s nomination was ultimately dismissed, he remains undeterred vowing to represent the voices of the people of Sikkim in the coming years. “We apologize to the people of Sikkim that we won’t be able to contest this election, but our commitment to expose what the government has failed to deliver is unwavering. No amount of intimidation will silence us,” Rai said.

Rai revealed plans to meet with central observers to discuss these allegations, in hopes that national authorities will take action to safeguard the democratic process in Sikkim. He said that CAP will regroup and contest with even greater strength in the 2029 elections, aiming to establish itself as a formidable opposition to SKM.

“We may have lost this battle, but in 2029, we will return stronger. SKM won’t find us an easy target then,” he said promising his supporters that CAP will persist in its mission to advocate for the people of Sikkim.