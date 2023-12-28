In the political landscape of Sikkim, a significant development is on the horizon as the Citizens' Alliance Party (CAP) prepares to unveil its party symbol.

This event, scheduled for December 29, marks a pivotal moment for the newly registered political entity as it gears up for future electoral contests.

The introduction of a party symbol is a crucial step in establishing a visual identity that voters can associate with the party's values and ideologies.

CAP sent three symbols for consideration to the ECI, following which the ECI has approved one symbol for the party, sources informed.



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The Election Commission of India (ECI) plays a central role in the allocation of these symbols, maintaining a list from which parties can choose. The symbols range from everyday objects to more abstract designs, all intended to be easily remembered and identified by the electorate. Once a symbol is reserved by a party, it becomes an integral part of its branding, used extensively in campaigns and represented on ballots during elections.

The CAP's announcement is awaited with anticipation as it will reveal not only the symbol but also hint at the party's campaign strategy and how it wishes to be perceived by the public. The choice of symbol could reflect the party's core principles or its commitment to addressing specific issues pertinent to the people of Sikkim.

As the CAP unveils its symbol tomorrow, it joins the diverse tapestry of political imagery that characterizes India's vibrant democracy.

This new symbol will soon find its place among the ceiling fans, brooms, mangoes, and other unique icons that populate the ballots and capture the imagination of voters across the nation.