On May 7, 2025, a significant narcotics operation was carried out by the Jorethang Police, resulting in the seizure of illicit substances from a truck transporting cement on the Melli-Jorethang road.

Acting on reliable information, a team led by Police Inspector Umesh Pradhan intercepted a truck (registration number WB73C8555), suspected of transporting narcotic drugs.

The truck was driven by Kishore Tamang, accompanied by Krishna Chettri and Ranjit Kami. The authorities were alerted to the vehicle's history of transporting contraband and promptly initiated a search under the NDPS Act, 1985, and SADA, 2006.

Independent witnesses Dimple Rai and Meshak Chettri were present during the search, which uncovered a range of illicit substances, including 32 blue capsules, five white tablets suspected to be Nitrazepam, tobacco packets containing additional capsules, and 3.98 grams of heroin.



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The drugs were recovered from the dashboard, gear stick, and other compartments of the vehicle. The truck was seized along with mobile phones belonging to the suspects. Despite the absence of valid licenses or documents justifying the possession of these substances, the trio failed to provide any legal explanation for the contraband.

As a result of this operation, a formal case (Jorethang PS Case FIR No. 12/2025) was registered under the NDPS Act and SADA provisions. The three suspects; Kishore Tamang, Krishna Chettri, and Ranjit Kami were arrested and are currently under police custody. The seized substances have been forwarded to the Namchi District Malkhana, and further investigations are ongoing.