In a major infrastructure boost for Sikkim, the Ministry of Railways has approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a proposed 75-km new railway line connecting Melli to Dentam via Jorethang and Legship in West Sikkim. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been directed to undertake the FLS, with the Centre allocating ₹2.25 crore for the survey.

Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, Indra Hang Subba, who had submitted the proposal last December, confirmed the development and thanked Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for prioritising the project.

“The Melli–Dentam railway project will be transformative for West Sikkim, connecting remote regions to the mainstream and accelerating economic and social development,” said Subba.



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The proposed rail link is seen as a strategic extension of the ongoing Sevoke–Rangpo railway project, with Melli serving as the connecting junction. Dentam, near the Indo-Nepal border at Chiwabhanjyang, is among the most remote towns in the region.

The project is expected to boost tourism, facilitate trade, improve connectivity, and generate employment. Subba added that the route—following the Rangeet and Kalej riverbanks—offers less challenging terrain than the Sevoke–Rangpo stretch, enhancing feasibility.

He also expressed gratitude to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for his support in advancing the proposal with the Railways Ministry.