The Union government on March 26 sanctioned Rs 439.56 crore for the construction of a 2-lane specification road of the existing stretch between Legship to Gyalshing of NH-510.

The project runs under Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for North Eastern Region (SARDP-NE) Phase “A” in EPC Mode (Package-VI).

Earlier, the central government had approved Rs 414.203 crore for the project as re-alignment (Greenfield Alignment) under the SARDP-NE phase “A”.

The SARDP-NE is a scheme that started in the year 2005 and still under implementation in the northeast region.

The objective of this scheme is three fold:

1) Development of interstate connectivity

2) Development of access/connectivity to international border

3) Development of connectivity to district head quarters from the nearest national highways

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