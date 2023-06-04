In a bid to help cancer patients in the state, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on June 4 said that the former will be given free-of-cost medicines.

He announced the same while addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Ngagyur Palyul Dzongag Zamyangling Institute at Sribadam Palyul Dechen Gaweling Nyingmapa monastery.

Besides this, he also announced that a total of five playgrounds will be constructed in each constituency and Honorarium For Zilla panchayats and Gram panchayats to be increased.

''The increased Honorarium For Zilla panchayats and Gram panchayats will be passed in next upcoming Supplementary Budget,'' he added.

He also promised 500 jobs per constituency making it a total of 16,000 jobs in the state.

Tamang further announced 11000 houses in rural areas worth Rs 17,52,000 each which was passed in the recent cabinet.

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