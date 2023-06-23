Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on June 23, laid the foundation stone of the world’s first “Naumati Sanskritik Dharohar Kendra” here in Martam village of the state.

Highlighting the importance of the Kendra which in the future will not only attract tourists but also function as a center for training, research, and cultural preservation, Tamang expressed his gratitude to the land donors for their gracious act.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang said that the existence of Naumati Bhawan signifies the type of facility that not only gets confined to its boundaries of the state or a country rather, it also commemorates the healthy relationship with the whole world in terms of exchange in traditional value and most of all conservation.

He also praised Shekhar Sewa for the conceptualization of the facility and commended him for his contribution to the community.

Speaking further, the Sikkim Chief Minister shared his past experiences towards the importance of language strongly motivated for conservation, adding, ''Survival of certain language speaking community identity is dependent on it''.

''The state government had always motivated each and every community to exercise and celebrate their traditional values without any discrepancies, Naumati Bhawan and similar efforts of the state government profoundly shows the commitment toward it,'' he added.

He also deliberated on various state government-aided schemes and incentives for the congregation to have a better grasp of it and encouraged them to avail of it.

The Sikkim government has sanctioned Rs 821.68 lakhs for the Naumati Sanskritik Dharohar Kendra which will be spread over a total land area of 1.67 acres. The project will be completed in a time frame of 2 years.

The Kendra will be equipped with facilities like a recreation cum interpretation centre with a ticket counter, workshop, restaurant cum recreation center, and a multipurpose hall for a capacity of 150 people.

On the occasion, Tamang was accompanied by Deputy Speaker SLA, Cabinet Ministers, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Zilla Adhyakshas, MLAs, Political Secretary to HCM, Advisors, Chairmens, Additional Political Secretaries, Heads of Departments, DC Gyalshing and Soreng, SP Gyalshing and Eminent personnel from Doars and Nepal.

Minister Culture Sangdup Lepcha, in his brief address, deliberated on the state government's commitment to the preservation of the cultural values of the ethnic community of the state.

He praised HCM for various development provisions in the state and spoke in length on Chewa Bhanjyang Road.

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