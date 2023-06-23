Sikkim Professional University (SPU) on June 23 said it has received the ''International Life Saver Award'' and ''Certificate from World Book of Record'' as recognition of the participation of students of SPU College of Nursing in a one-day largest blood donation campaign.

The one-day largest blood donation campaign, held across India from 9 am to 4 pm on March 23rd, 2021 was helmed by the National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA).

''Sikkim Professional University received Certificate of Participation in the World Book of Record on 04 January 2022,'' SPU said in an official statement.

The Certificate of Appreciation and International Life Saver award and Certificate of Participation of World Book of Record were awarded in a function SAMVEDNA blood donation camp recognition ceremony organized by NIFAA Sikkim, celebrating the remarkable achievement of a successful blood donation drive in Sikkim on 14 June 2023.

Prof. J A Arul Chelakumar, Vice-Chancellor of Sikkim Professional University, Prof. Jaswant Sokhi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Sikkim Professional University, Prof. Ramesh Kumar Rawat, Registrar, Sikkim Professional University, Principals, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff, and Students expressed their happiness on this achievement.

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