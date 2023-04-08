A planned peaceful rally organised by Joint Action Council turned violent before it starts.

Even though JAC doesn’t poses proper permits for the rally but it has already publicly announced through media that they will organise a rally which is not against the government instead the rally by JAC was conducted over concerns on the expansion of the definition of the term ‘Sikkimese’ in the Finance Act, 2023.

Members of JAC slowly started to gather in Singtam for the rally it was peaceful but suddenly a group people nearly a hundred in number came to the venue where JAC members are about to start the rally and started an altercation between two parties Suddenly one Ajay Tamang was assaulted by someone which is yet to ascertain by police and after this entire situation turned violent and JAC general secretary Keshav Sapkota was attacked in due process. Sapkota has been rushed to the District hospital in Singtam earlier and later referred to Manipal Hospital the rally was called off following the attack. Security personnel including police forces have reached the rally site to bring the situation under control and Section 144 has been imposed in Singtam. The rally is being organised to demand the historical and Constitutional definition of Sikkimese which should be kept intact during the special Assembly session proposed on April 10.

Also Read: Sikkim: Hamro Sikkim Party President Bhaichung Bhutia stages protest over JAC attack incident, demands FIR

While SP Gangtok, Tenzing Loden Lepcha briefing the media after the incident said “JAC wanted to conduct a rally ad we have given permission to conduct the same in Gangtok from Amdo Golai to DAC but they insisted to organise in Singtam and just to avoid any untoward incident we deployed forces also and we received information at around 11.30 that verbal altercation between two parties which eventually turned into a physical altercation in which two person have sustained injuries. Police have received complaints from both parties. Following the incident, ADC ordered the imposition of section 144 CRPC. We have already identified 4 and brought them to the Singtam police station rest assured each one of them who comes on the video will be identified.

Following, the incident Hamro Sikkim Party President suspended his Sikkimey Ekta Yatra to fight for the soul, the "Aatma' of Sikkim. Bhaichung Bhutia has reached the Singtam Police Station and stated that the HSP president will not leave until the FIR is registered. In the letter, Bhaichung Bhutia requested a case registration and arrest of culprits under sections 307, 320, 322 and other relevant sections of IPC and CrPc following the attack on one of its JAC members.



While, Citizen Action Party very satirically said “Congratulations to PS Golay, your leadership is leaving no stone unturned to make us, every Sikkimese, feel unsafe in our own land. The Jungle Raj in Sikkim unleashed by the SKM Party President is in full swing. You couldn't deliver your promises made to Sikkimese people during the 2019 Elections, fine! your government couldn't even protect the identity and rights of Sikkimese people that's why people had to come out in the streets to safeguard their rights, but now your leadership has brought a "reign of terror" in Sikkim.

Citizen Action Party-Sikkim would like to give an 'Ultimatum" to SP, Gangtok to immediately arrest and put behind the bars, the goons involved in the life-threatening attack on Mr Keshav Sapkota within 24 hours or else we will protest in front of the SP Office, Gangtok indefinitely.

While State BJP president DR Thapa met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhawan over the attack on the JAC rally and its general secretary Keshav Sapkota in Singtam. People are feeling very insecure in Sikkim, he said to the media.



Meanwhile, SDF President Pawan Chamling also made a courtesy visit to the Governor of Sikkim at the Raj Bhawan and apprised the Governor about the rising political violence in Sikkim and the failure of law and order. JAC members were attacked today during their peaceful rally in the presence of police. The police have become silent spectators.

Since the formation of this government, SKM members have attacked me 68 times, they have attacked my party members and to this day, the FIRs have not been accepted.

This is because it was ordered by PS Golay. Sikkim is suffering from the terrorism of the ruling SKM party. People are terrorised and have lost their sense of security and personal freedom in the state.