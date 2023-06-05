On the occasion of World Environment Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on June 5 urged people to plant trees on barren land.

Addressing a gathering after planting an 'Arucha' sapling on a government college campus, Tamang highlighted the newly introduced Government policy "Mero Rukh Mero Santati", which entails planting 100 saplings every time a new baby is born.

Under the government-monitored programme “Mero Rukh Mero Santati” (MRMS) (My Tree My Child), 100 trees will be planted for every newborn baby in Sikkim, one of the first such programme in the Eastern Himalayas.

This initiative aims to reinforce the age-old bond of our society with nature and to co-create an ecosystem where both the tree and the child are able to reach a brighter tomorrow that promises vitality, health, and happiness.

Later, he also announced a new cross-over bridge at the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Government College gate to ease the traffic congestion and laptops to final-year students, announced a new Basketball court.

''Non-teaching staff to be appointed from a trading constituency, a sanitary napkin vending machine, and a toilet construction fund will be provided,'' he said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Forest Minister Karma Loday Bhutia and area MLA GT Dhungel.

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