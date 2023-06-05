Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, declared that his administration will generate 500 new employment in each of the state's 32 assembly constituencies.

Speaking at an event at Sreebadam, West Sikkim, he stated that cancer sufferers in the state will be provided free medicines.

Tamang further stated that the state government has approved the building of 11,000 dwellings at a cost of Rs 17.52 lakh for each unit. He also noted that his administration has resolved to construct 108 government schools with contemporary amenities.

The chief minister also declared that five playgrounds will be built in each assembly seat to encourage youngsters to participate in sports.

Also Read: Sikkim Chief Minister announces free of cost medicines for cancer patients

He further stated that the honorarium for members of Zilla panchayats and Gramme panchayats will be enhanced shortly.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on June 4 also said the free-of-cost medicines to cancer patients.

He announced the same while addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Ngagyur Palyul Dzongag Zamyangling Institute at Sribadam Palyul Dechen Gaweling Nyingmapa monastery.

Besides this, he also announced that five playgrounds will be constructed in each constituency and Honorarium For Zilla panchayats and Gram panchayats will be increased.