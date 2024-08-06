The 78th Independence Day Football Tournament, also known as the Chogyal Sir Tashi Namgyal Memorial Cup 2024 is set to kick off on August 8, 2024.

Organized by the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) and supported by the Sports & Youth Affairs Department and the Home Department of the Government of Sikkim, the tournament promises to be a thrilling showcase of football talent.

The opening match will feature a high-stakes clash between APF Nepal and Kumar Sporting Club at Paljor Stadium, starting at 2:30 PM. Football enthusiasts can expect an exciting display of skill and strategy as these teams go head-to-head.

The tournament will host a diverse array of teams, including:



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Home Teams:

- Sikkim Police FC

Away Teams:

- Nepal Armed Police Forces Club (Kathmandu)

- Gangtok Himalayan Sporting Club

- Aakraman FC (Khawzawl Vengthar FC, Mizoram)

- Elevenstar Club (Bongaigaon, Assam)

- Kumar Sporting Club (Rongneck)

- Kanchenjunga FC (West Bengal)