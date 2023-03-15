Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has made special provisions for northeast G20 meetings looking at its geography and invited non-G20 neighbouring countries for business competition and feasibility.

Brig Ashis Bhattacharyya (Retd), Senior Advisor - North Eastern States and UTs, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) while addressing the presser said non-members of G20 are also participating in the meetings like Nepal Bhutan, and Bangladesh under the special provision made to execute the CII's interest of opening up the st through Act East policy so towards that one big delegation coming from Bangladesh because that is one route today and Bangladesh understands this well so they have brought a big business delegation with their Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry to study so that they look at the primary and secondary market for the ASEAN countries.

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Bhattacharyya said "all the meetings are centred around the G20 countries that are 19 G20 countries and with Europen Union (EU) as 20th one and there are 9 invitees countries. For the Northeast knowing fully well that the eco system here for business the markets that are available and if we have to be cost competitive and quality competitive you have to look at markets which are close by because the logistics cost here are little high so towards that we made a special request to the G20 Secretariat tht we be allowed to bring people from ASEAN and from the neighbouring countries who are not members of G20 and Invitees so towards that but we have invited Bhutan, Nepal and ASEAN countries to take part inthe meeting we made special provison so that your business which ar viable and competitive in logistics and it can thrive and as far as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is concern our focus is also towards opening up the east through act east policy so towards that one of delegation coming from Bangladesh because tht is one route today and your are aware abot political situation in north eat things are open and Bangladesh understand this well so they have brought a big business delegation with thier Bangladesh Chamber of commer and industry to stud so t hat they look at primary anf secondary market of the ASEAN countries"

Must tell geopolitically crucial and border sensitive state Sikkim is hosting two G- 20 meetings and Sikkim's Organic Mission will be the Unique Selling Point (USP).

The first meeting will be held tomorrow that will Business 20 and 24 countries are taking part on 18th March there will be Startup 20 meeting.

More than hundreds of delegates from various countries have already arrived in Sikkim.