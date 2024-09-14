In a strategic move to bolster its leadership, the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim has appointed three new members to its executive committee, with Ganesh Kumar Rai assuming the role of the new President.

The announcement came following a high-level meeting held at the Party Headquarters, convened under the guidance of the Central Executive Committee and overseen by the Central Supervisory and Inspection Committee (CSIC).

Upon his appointment, Ganesh Kumar Rai delivered an acceptance speech outlining his vision for the party and its future direction.

Expressing his gratitude for the trust placed in him, Rai emphasized the importance of unity and a collaborative approach in tackling the various challenges faced by Sikkim's citizens.

He called for a concerted effort to advance the party's mission, signaling a new chapter of proactive engagement and leadership within the Citizen Action Party.

Also read: Sikkim: Ganesh Rai elected unopposed as new President of Citizen Action Party