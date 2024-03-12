The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim has strongly criticised the unauthorised sharing of exit polls on social media platforms, which started on March 11, 2024.

Esteemed local media outlets, such as Sikkim Messenger and The Voice of Sikkim, and individuals like Youth Connect (Facebook page Sikkim Democratic Front) and Agam Rai (Media Influencer), have been accused of circulating uncorroborated exit/opinion polls conducted by Wee Preside and others.

These actions are in clear violation of the Representation of People Act, 1951. Section 126A of the Act explicitly bans the conduct and distribution of exit polls through print or electronic media during specific periods, including the time between the start and end of polling across states.



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The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim has expressed its disdain for the unjust strategies used by political parties to gain an advantage, completely disregarding the rules that ensure free and fair elections in Sikkim. Such actions are purely intended to mislead voters.

In response to these infringements, the party plans to file a formal complaint with the Office of the Chief Election Commission, Sikkim, to guarantee that suitable action is taken against the offenders.

The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim continues to be dedicated to preserving the integrity of the election process and safeguarding the democratic rights of the people of Sikkim.