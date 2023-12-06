The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP) has been registered with the Election Commission of India.

The CAP which was formed on January 26, 2023, submitted its application for registration of the political party on February 21, 2023.

Further, the CAP received its registration from the Election Commission of India under section 29a of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951.

The registration number 56/062/2023, PPS-IV 1951.

The party was officially launched on Republic Day by former SDF leader Ganesh Rai in his hometown Melli, located in South Sikkim. Ganesh Rai, who serves as the chief coordinator, announced that the CAP had initiated the process for registration with the Election Commission of India.

The Citizen Action Party distinguishes itself from other political entities in the region by not having 'Sikkim' in its name, which is a departure from the norm. Rai explained that the essence of Sikkim is inherent in their blood and DNA, and the party's name was chosen to reflect the urgent need for sincere reforms within the state.



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CAP's agenda is centred around bringing comprehensive reforms across various sectors, including politics and governance. Rai criticized the current state of affairs, suggesting that Sikkim is regressing and facing an economic disaster, with democratic rights under threat. He positioned CAP as a viable alternative to the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), promising to end what he described as the looting of Sikkim.

One of the unique policies of the CAP is the decision not to have an official party flag, which is permitted by the Election Commission of India. Rai argued that party flags are often the root cause of division and hostility in communities, and by eliminating them, CAP aims to eradicate the politics of flags in Sikkim.

The party also plans to innovate in its funding approach by relying on crowdfunding, rather than traditional political fundraising methods. Rai emphasized the importance of involving youth in politics in a proactive and meaningful way, rather than limiting their participation to mere sloganeering or flag-carrying.



The launch of the Citizen Action Party marks a new chapter in Sikkim's political narrative, offering a fresh perspective and a call for reforms that could reshape the future of governance in the state.

With its official registration with the Election Commission of India, CAP is now poised to contest elections and present its vision to the electorate of Sikkim.