Sikkim government has initiated fee charging of Rs 50 for every tourist entry to Sikkim. The step was taken ahead of the upcoming spring tourism season.

While, the government has not defended a detailed reason for levying the entry fee. But, Citizen Action Party (CAP) Sikkim questioned how can Indian citizens visiting a part of their own country be charged fed for entering a State.

CAP spokesperson Mahesh Rai at a press conference on Monday stated, "It seems an inspiration from Bhutan who takes sustainable development Fund. They charge the same only to foreign tourists. We will be collecting from Indian citizens. It will hamper tourism industry. There are already existing taxes on tourists".



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CAP highlighted how there are restricted area permits and protected area permit fees for visit to North Sikkim and Silk Route and Nathula areas in East Sikkim. "Those permit fees along with other parking fees, every tourist spot has entry charges, there are also wildlife fee as high as Rs. 100. It is taking the future of tourism in the State in the dark".

CAP further highlighted road connectivity issues, no 24-hour facility for amenities neither drinking water nor toilet facilities, for many years in the State's highways and tourist spots. "There are many states and regions in the country who are tourism-based economies, these tourists will divert to such locations. Tourism stakeholders also face the same concerns from Transport issues, to permission and countersign to visit Siliguri in West Bengal, resorting to bribing officials to get back to Sikkim with tourists", shared Rai.

Since COVID 19, tourism flow has been low in Sikkim. Locals who have spent life earnings to develop their hotels are also facing issues due to low footfall.