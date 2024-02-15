Citizens Action Party (CAP) Sikkim stages a protest rally from Gangtok's Amdo Golai to District Administration Centre against the selling of state government's stake in Teesta Urja Private Limited to Greenco.

The State Government's share in the hydroelectricity plant was 60.4 percent which stands now sold to a private company.

CAP Sikkim in their protest asserted 'public consultation or public into confidence' was not taken before selling the stake.

"The SKM government make or create any asset for future generation of Sikkim. SKM has only blamed thr previous government of corruption in the HEP. The GLOF that occurred on October 3 took many lives and destroyed properties worth over 100 Crores Rupees", said CAP spokesperson Albert Gurung.



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Targeting the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang which got destroyed in GLOF, Gurung further said, "The Chief Minister has claimed that the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang was substandard. He had also claimed of initiating investigation through Central Bureau of Investigation concerning the dam construction. But no investigation carried out nor has the State vigilance conducted investigation. Without investigation, SKM has cleverly sold the stakes to Mauritius based company Greenco. It would welcome more dams to Sikkim".

CAP further stated that thr carrying capacity of Teesta river to hold dams has reached it's peak. "It is a grave injustice to people of Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung and also to 1000s of people whose life has been hampered by the GLOF".