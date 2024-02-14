Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launched a scathing attack on the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on February 14 accusing them of spreading misinformation and attempting to sabotage the government's job regularization scheme.

Speaking at the State-level Sonam Lochhar celebration, Tamang defended the initiative of the SKM government which aims to regularize the positions of temporary and contractual employees. He asserted that the program "will benefit all the people of Sikkim and is for the welfare of the people of Sikkim."

However, the Chief Minister took aim at the SDF, claiming they are "opposing the move and are misleading the people of Sikkim." He specifically denounced their use of the phrase "maybe" in the official notification to create doubt and confusion.



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"Even in our 2020 notification, there was this word 'maybe,'" Tamang said. "But still, teachers and home guards' jobs were regularized. This 'maybe' basically means... whoever has completed 4 years by December 31st, 2023 and it would be subject to documentation scrutiny."

He further accused the opposition of spreading false information regarding the Home Minister's statements and their potential legal challenges. "They might even go to court," Tamang said, "but I ask and request the people of Sikkim to be careful of these oppositions... They clearly don't want the people of Sikkim to get their jobs regularized."

The Chief Minister assured the public that he personally oversees the job regularization process and has signed off on individual files. He urged the people not to be misled by the opposition's "tactics" and reiterated the benefits of the scheme.