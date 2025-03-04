A three-month intensive training programme for the 2025 Probationary Batch of Sikkim State Civil Service and Sikkim Finance & Accounts Service officers commenced at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI).

The initiative aims to equip newly inducted officers with essential administrative skills and knowledge for effective governance.

The inaugural session was graced by Rinzing C. Bhutia, Secretary of the Department of Personnel, as the Chief Guest, with Additional Secretary Thinley P. Chankapa attending as the Special Guest. Also present were ATI Director Mahesh Sharma, Deputy Secretary C. L. Sharma, and 50 probationary officers who recently cleared the State Civil Service examinations.



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Addressing the gathering, Bhutia congratulated the officers and emphasized the importance of diligence, professionalism, and teamwork in public service. He highlighted the significance of building strong interpersonal relationships within the administrative network and encouraged continuous learning and adaptability. Bhutia also urged the officers to register on the iGOT Karmayogi platform and complete at least five online modules to supplement their training.

The training programme will cover crucial topics, including Constitutional Provisions, Sikkim Government Service Rules, Environmental Laws, Labour Laws, Human Rights, and the Right to Information Act. The first six weeks will be held at ATI, followed by sessions at the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) and Sikkim Cooperative Union (SICUN), with a concluding two-week training at an external institute.

Earlier, ATI Director Mahesh Sharma welcomed the participants, setting the tone for an enriching learning experience. The event concluded with Deputy Director C. L. Sharma delivering the Vote of Thanks, marking the beginning of a transformative journey for Sikkim’s future administrators.