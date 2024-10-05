Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on October 5 that health and education are of great importance in today's society during the first meeting of the State Council on AIDS held in Gangtok.

He highlighted the significant strides made by the Sikkim State AIDS Control Society (SSACS) since its establishment in 2021, crediting health department workers, including doctors, for their dedication to combating HIV/AIDS.

"In recent years, our government has come to recognize that health is not just a privilege but a fundamental necessity for all citizens, regardless of wealth. Health issues must be prioritized to ensure that we prosper in life," said Tamang. He expressed his commitment to holding regular meetings to address further health concerns in Sikkim.

Speaking on the government’s health initiatives, Tamang noted that the COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst for significant improvements in healthcare facilities across the state. Previously, Sikkim's residents often had to travel to West Bengal for dialysis treatment. In response, the government established dialysis centres in Geyzing, Mangan, and Gangtok, ensuring that Sikkim's citizens can now receive the necessary treatment locally.

"We also introduced chemotherapy facilities for cancer patients and established an oxygen plant at the SNM Hospital," he added and said that these measures were critical during the pandemic when access to oxygen was crucial for patient survival. "Today, Sikkim has an oxygen plant in every district hospital, ensuring that residents do not suffer due to a lack of resources."



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Tamang acknowledged that more work is needed to elevate the health sector. The 2024-25 budget allocated the highest funds to health services, aimed at ensuring that residents no longer need to leave Sikkim for medical treatment. "I am thrilled to see patients coming from outside the state to receive care here," he said.

During the meeting, Tamang addressed the pressing issue of HIV/AIDS, calling on citizens to confront the stigma surrounding the disease. "HIV/AIDS is like many other common illnesses, and we must not hide from it. It is imperative that we raise awareness that HIV/AIDS is not a communicable disease and that those affected deserve respect and support," he said.

He urged citizens, healthcare professionals, and politicians to act as ambassadors for awareness and empathy toward individuals living with HIV/AIDS. "Everyone must do their part; it is a collective responsibility to stop the spread of this disease and create a supportive environment for affected individuals."

Tamang further stressed the need for greater public awareness initiatives, aiming to create an HIV/AIDS-free Sikkim. "I am ready to support any initiative that aims to make our state HIV/AIDS-free," he said while encouraging citizens to embrace those living with the virus rather than shun them.

He also expressed concern over the rising drug consumption in Sikkim and said that there is a need to addressing this societal issue alongside the fight against HIV/AIDS. "As we tackle these health challenges, we must remain vigilant and proactive in eradicating the social evils that plague our state."

Tamang said that the government is committed to supporting those affected by HIV/AIDS and urged the community to come together to foster a healthier, more supportive Sikkim. "We will work tirelessly to improve health facilities, and I encourage those affected to seek assistance. The Sikkim government is here to help," he said.