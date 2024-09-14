Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a high-level meeting at Mintokgang today outlining a series of developmental projects aimed at enhancing tourism, infrastructure and quality of life for residents.



The projects, presented by HODs of various departments include:



1. Infrastructure Development at Nathula, featuring a 1000-vehicle parking facility.



2. Transformation of Ganesh Tok into an iconic global tourist hub, showcasing Sikkim's artwork and culture.



3. Construction of the Kanchendzonga State-of-the-Art Convention Centre at Namli, equipped with modern amenities.



4. A 500-bedded hostel for working women in Gangtok, providing safe and affordable accommodation.



5.Mukhyamantri Punarvaas Awas Yojana, focusing on housing and resettlement for displaced individuals.



CM Tamang said that there is a need of incorporating Sikkimese aesthetics, local cultural elements and traditional motifs into the projects to preserve the region's heritage.



"These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to developing Sikkim's infrastructure, boosting tourism and improving residents' quality of life," CM Tamang said.

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