In a resolute address at the Jan Bharosha Sammelan held on February 27 at Jan Bharosa Sammelan in Kitam, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a series of transformative initiatives aimed at bolstering housing infrastructure and social welfare across the state.

Stating the government's commitment to providing dignified housing for all, Tamang announced the successful construction of 100 houses in every constituency, equipped with essential amenities such as television sets and dining facilities. He said that houses worth Rs 17 lakhs have been distributed with provisions for those yet to receive them to claim their entitlement without delay.

Tamang declared unequivocal support for marginalized communities, particularly in matters concerning healthcare, promising comprehensive assistance to all in need. Highlighting the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana, the Chief Minister outlined plans to construct more than 100 houses in each constituency worth Rs 17 lakhs and 52 thousand each comprising three rooms, a dining hall, and essential amenities.



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Acknowledging disparities in housing distribution within constituencies, Tamang stated a new directive to allocate homes on a ward-wise basis, ensuring equitable access for all residents. He stated the importance of empowering local bodies, affirming that decisions regarding housing allocations would be made in collaboration with zila panchayats, prioritizing the needs of the underprivileged.

In a bid to address the pressing issue of electricity access, Tamang announced the distribution of inverters to impoverished households, with plans to provide 500 inverters in every constituency. This initiative aligns with the SKM party's vision of eradicating electricity shortages for economically disadvantaged families.

Furthermore, Tamang extended crucial support to drivers by announcing life and medical insurance coverage highlighting the government's commitment to safeguarding the welfare of all citizens.

The Jan Bharosha Sammelan, slated to become an annual event is the government's dedication to fostering trust and transparency with the people of Sikkim. Tamang contrasted the current administration's proactive approach with the previous Sikkim Democratic Party's (SDF) tenure, criticizing their lack of similar initiatives and alleging self-serving motives.

Despite facing myriad challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government remains steadfast in its resolve to uplift marginalized communities and deliver tangible benefits to the populace. Tamang assured that under his leadership, the government would continue to prioritize the well-being and prosperity of all Sikkimese residents, leaving no one behind in the march towards progress.