Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that from 2024 onwards awards will be given to "Best Private School" in the state.

This initiative aims to recognise educational excellence in the private education sector and raise the standard of education in the state and surrounding areas.

The announcement was made during the State Education Awards at Saramsa Garden today, organised by Mount Zion School Tadong.



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The Chief Minister informed that the awards will be given to schools run by the locals, wherein 25 per cent of the cash award is to be utilised compulsorily only for the teachers, expressing that it would serve as incentives for private schools in the future.

The top-performing school will receive a cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs, while the runner-up will be awarded Rs 15 lakhs. The school securing the third position will receive Rs 10 lakh.