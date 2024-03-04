Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang on March 4 announced a series of initiatives to celebrate and support the state's artistic community.

The announcement was made at the Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan held in Gangtok.

In a move to honour and celebrate artistic contributions, every year 'Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan' will now be observed on March 4.

This annual event will serve as a platform to acknowledge artistic achievements and foster a sense of community among artists.

The Chief Minister spoke about the invaluable contributions of artists to the cultural fabric of Sikkim, referring to them as the jewels of the state. He expressed the government's commitment to preserving and promoting their talents, stating, "To become artists one has to work hard. It needs a lot of hard work and sacrifice. I bow before all the artists of Sikkim, be it in any field."

Highlighting the challenges faced by artists and the need for government support, Tamang assured the establishment of a mechanism for artists to address their grievances and seek assistance. He pledged to address issues ranging from unrecognized talent to financial hardships faced by artists, promising governmental intervention and support.

The inaugural event also witnessed the announcement of several key initiatives aimed at fostering the artistic community in Sikkim. These include the establishment of the Tarundeep Rai Archery Academy in honour of renowned archer Tarundeep Rai.



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Chief Minister Tamang reiterated the government's support for artists and urged collective efforts towards the realization of the shared vision of "Sunaulo Sikkim, Samriddha Sikkim" (Beautiful Sikkim, Prosperous Sikkim).

Chief Minister Tamang further announced financial support for the artistic community. The government has pledged Rs. 5 lakh annually to various artistic organizations across the state. Additionally, a dedicated committee will be formed to address the concerns raised by artists during the Sammelan, aiming to bridge the gap between artists and the government.

Recognizing the need for dedicated spaces for artists, the government plans to construct "Kalakar Ghar" in each district, providing local artists with studios and a platform to showcase their work. Additionally, a central "Kalakar Bhawan" will be established in Gangtok, serving as a central hub for artistic activities and collaboration.

Chief Minister Tamang stated the government's commitment to supporting and recognizing artistic talent in Sikkim. He highlighted the importance of artists in shaping the state's culture and expressed his dedication to providing resources and opportunities for their growth and development.