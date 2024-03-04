Addressing the 32nd Foundation Day celebration of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), President Pawan Chamling stated the party's commitment to safeguarding Sikkim's constitutional rights and preserving the interests of its people.

"We will protect Sikkim as per the constitution," declared Chamling, emphasizing the paramount importance of upholding the constitutional principles that form the bedrock of Sikkim's identity. He reiterated the party's pledge to ensure that all rights of the people of Sikkim are honoured and upheld without compromise.

Highlighting the SDF's track record in governance, Chamling stated the party's achievements in driving development across Sikkim over the past 25 years. "We brought all the developmental works in Sikkim," he stated.

Highlighting the SDF's legacy of governance in Sikkim, Chamling defended his party's record of service and development over its 25-year rule. He stated the strides made in education, healthcare and economic prosperity during the SDF's tenure.



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"Our government transformed Sikkim's education sector, bringing universities to our state and providing free education to all, including the underprivileged," Chamling said. "We prioritized education to uplift the youth and ensure a brighter future for Sikkim."

Chamling lambasted the current SKM government, accusing it of neglecting the welfare of the people and exacerbating economic hardships in the region. He pledged that the SDF would prioritize education even further in its future governance, focusing on primary schools and the education of underprivileged children.

"We will not only provide degrees but also nurture successful individuals through education," Chamling said. "This election, the SDF will demonstrate its strength and secure victory for the people of Sikkim."