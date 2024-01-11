Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, during the ongoing Janta Bhetghat Program in the Zoom Salghari and Soreng–Chakung Assembly constituency highlighted the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party's commitment to addressing healthcare and employment concerns for the people of Sikkim.

Chief Minister Tamang stated that the SKM party has consistently extended support to the residents, particularly those facing challenges in the health and employment sectors. Notably, he announced the forthcoming distribution of appointment letters on a district-wise basis, ensuring opportunities for citizens across the region.

"SKM has always been at the forefront of assisting our people, especially those in remote areas like Salghari–Zoom Assembly constituency, Gelling and other distant locations. We understand the difficulties faced by residents who cannot travel to Gangtok for medical treatment, and our party is dedicated to bridging this gap," Chief Minister Tamang stated.



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The Janta Bhetghat Program, initiated in the Soreng–Chakung Assembly constituency, spans over two days - January 10 and 11. Chief Minister Tamang expressed his commitment to spending additional time connecting with the public and addressing their concerns, extending the program to January 12.

"In these interactions, we meet with the gram panchayats, municipalities, and wards to listen to the issues and problems faced by the people. Today, we engaged with residents from Salghari–Zoom, Gelling and Baiguney ward constituency. Tomorrow, on January 11, we will focus on meeting people from municipalities and Nagar Panchayat," Tamang said.

The Janta Bhetghat Program aims to provide a platform for citizens to voice their grievances and present their issues directly to the government. Chief Minister Tamang stressed that the government is particularly attentive to healthcare concerns, with a focus on assisting those unable to travel to Gangtok for treatment due to geographical constraints.

"We bring entire medical teams to these regions to address health problems. For more complex cases, where referrals to Gangtok or other states are necessary, the government facilitates the process and provides financial support," Tamang assured.

Addressing the employment sector, Chief Minister Tamang highlighted the government's efforts in scrutinizing documents and processing appointment orders for deserving candidates. The distribution of these appointment orders will occur systematically, covering all constituencies and districts.

