To foster unity and community engagement, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in a vibrant gathering at Zoom-Salghari constituency kickstarted the Jantabhetghat program on January 10.



Addressing the crowd, CM Tamang stated the importance of collective benefits, harmony and teamwork for the success of the event.

"In this mela, everybody should be benefited, and everyone should receive the benefit. Everybody should work together," remarked CM Tamang.



"Our party has accomplished numerous initiatives for all of you. This gathering is about bringing us all together ensuring no misunderstandings persist among the people and party members."



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CM Tamang highlighted the recurrent success of such melas and affirmed the commitment to organizing more in the future. The Chief Minister also announced the upcoming Chief Minister Gold Cup Football Tournament, set to commence on January 15. The sports extravaganza will feature not only football but also volleyball and various other events.

"This is your event and I urge each one of you to contribute to its success. Let's build an atmosphere where no one feels let down or sad. This time, there will be no tax collection, ensuring that the entire community benefits from this grand celebration," stated CM Tamang.

He urged the people to avoid misunderstandings and group formations stating that the success of the mela hinges on unity.

"If there are misunderstandings or groups formed, the mela will not benefit anyone. Let's work together to make this event a monumental success," he said.