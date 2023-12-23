In a move aimed at transforming the state's image and engaging its youth, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the launch of the "Sikkim Creatorpreneur Yojana."

Under this initiative, Sikkimese youths have the opportunity to become digital ambassadors for the state and earn cash incentives ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 5 lakh.

Addressing a massive gathering in Rholui and kickstarting his 2024 election campaign, Chief Minister Tamang expressed the desire to make every youth the ambassador of Sikkim. He highlighted the need to shift from traditional methods of advertisement and publicity calling out misuse of government funds over the past 25 years.

Tamang asserted, "In the last 25 years, one family member dominated Sikkim's advertisement, misusing government funds through their own publication. Now, we are empowering our youth to take charge of the state's publicity through the 'Sikkim Creatorpreneur Yojana.'"

Under the scheme, Sikkimese youth can create video reels to promote various government schemes such as Aama Yojana, Mero Rukh Mero Santati, and Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana on their social media accounts. The cash incentives will be based on the number of digital followers, ranging from Rs. 10,000 for 500 to 1,000 followers to Rs. 5 lakh for over 10 lakh followers.



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Detailing the incentive structure, Chief Minister Tamang stated, "This scheme will engage thousands of Sikkimese youth productively and provide them with the opportunity to work from home. We will invest Rs. 100 crores ensuring that the money goes into the pockets of our youth rather than a select few."

The financial incentives are structured to reward increasing levels of influence, from Rs. 30,000 for 10,000 to 50,000 followers to Rs. 3 lakh for 5 lakh to 10 lakh followers. Tamang stressed that this scheme, with an allocated budget of Rs. 100 crores, would redirect funds from exclusive family control to the pockets of the youth, allowing 10,000 to 75,000 young individuals to participate.

The Chief Minister stated the need for registration and active participation, inviting all eligible youths to join the initiative. "Now every youth will become the ambassador of Sikkim. Why should we choose outsiders when our youth can represent our state?" Tamang said.