Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang during the valedictory program of the 48th Raising Day of the Sikkim Armed Police announced Rs 1.5 crore for new turf for SAP ground and Rs 50 lakh for firing range field development.

The CM also announced a new Staff quarter will be in construction for the same CM told the building and housing department to come up with the DPR.

The government has recently promoted 580 numbers of Head Constables of IRB, SAP and Sikkim Police into Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) and today CM announced ASI those who have served 4 years will be soon promoted to Sub Inspector (SI).

On his arrival, the Chief Minister was welcomed with the ceremonial Guard of Honour. He subsequently took a tour of the weapons exhibition, where he was briefed about the Multi Barrel Launcher - Agni Varsha. The launcher, in its MK-II variant, has the ability to fire tear gas grenades and four shells, either separately or simultaneously. Its swift reloading process and straightforward electric firing mechanism guarantee a high rate of fire and operational efficiency, contributing to enhanced firepower for the Security Forces.



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The programme also featured a House Intervention Drill demonstration by the Special Task Force, followed by a Tug of War competition among the Sikkim Armed Police personnel, where the ‘B’ company of SAP emerged as the winning team.

Similarly, Headquarters, SAP emerged as the winning team in the Volleyball match against ‘A’ company of SAP.

During his welcome address, Arjun Kr. Tamang, Commandant, SAP, conveyed gratitude to the Chief Minister for attending the programme. He provided a brief overview of the battalion's history since its establishment. He put forth specific requests in the interest of the battalion.

Deputy General of Police, AK Singh, delivered a concise report on the Sikkim Armed Police, recalling the sacrifices made by the members over the years. He highlighted that SAP has earned itself a fine reputation at the national level. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his approach to addressing the battalion's needs and assured that the police force would consistently uphold the motto 'To Protect and Serve.'

Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, disbursed grants to various recipients through the Chief Minister Discretionary Grants (CMDG) programme, along with the distribution of Job Orders. He also recognised the leading Milk Producer Cooperative Societies, with the Melli Milk Producer Cooperative Society securing the top position, followed by the Ben Milk Producer Group in second place, and the Naitam Milk Producers Cooperative Society in third.

During his speech, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the entire SAP jawans for their unwavering dedication to their work. He highlighted the Sikkim Police's national impact, drawing attention to positive tourist reviews and citing examples of their exceptional work accuracy.