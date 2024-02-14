Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 14 announced the Regularisation Policy 2024 aimed at regularising employment for various categories of workers in the state.

With this, the Sikkim government plans to regularize a staggering 20,000 job vacancies by February 25, 2024.



Addressing a gathering during the State Level Sonam Lochhar festival, CM Tamang declared the policy, which is set to benefit a wide spectrum of workers including MR, Ad Hoc, one family one job, contractual, ICDS, ASHA workers and those employed under centrally sponsored schemes.

The announcement, made on February 9, 2024, in Rangpo, emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring job security for workers across different sectors. CM Tamang asserted that the Regularisation Policy 2024 is not merely an announcement but a law, with December 31, 2023, set as the deadline for implementation. Workers who have completed their requisite service tenure by this date are eligible for regularisation under the new policy.



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In his address, CM Tamang highlighted the extensive consultations and meetings held prior to formulating the policy, indicating an approach towards addressing the employment concerns of the state's workforce. The policy marks a significant shift from the previous 8-year tenure requirement to a 4-year policy, reflecting the government's responsiveness to evolving needs.

While outlining the policy's objectives, CM Tamang stated the importance of fostering communal harmony and mutual respect for diverse cultures and traditions. Addressing the youth of Sikkim, he underlined the significance of upholding traditional values, including respect for elders and adherence to cultural norms.

Furthermore, CM Tamang reiterated the government's support for social and community organizations, citing initiatives to facilitate the construction of community centres such as Bhujel Bhawan, and Limboo Bhawan and support extended to communities like Gurung, Rai, Chetry and Newar. He highlighted the government's proactive measures in allocating land and providing financial assistance to aid in the construction of these centres.