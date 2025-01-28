Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang recently emphasized the introduction of a temporary work permit system at every Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU) level.

This initiative aims to better manage the deployment of external workers while protecting the interests of local communities, ensuring fair employment practices, and regulating the influx of workers from outside the state.

The 4th edition of the SKM legislators' meeting, chaired by the chief minister at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok, brought together SKM party legislators, Advisors, Political Secretaries, OSD, and the Press Secretary.

The meeting focused on the upcoming 13th Foundation Day celebrations of the SKM party, encouraging members to actively highlight the party's achievements and communicate government developmental initiatives to people across constituencies.

The aim was to organize impactful celebrations to strengthen the party’s connection with the public.

A significant concern raised during the meeting was the entry of impermissible individuals into villages and towns.

To address this, a decision was made to implement stricter monitoring of external workforce deployment, including the introduction of the work permit system at every GPU level.



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Another key issue discussed was the illegal subletting of trade licenses. The leadership reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating this practice and ensuring that employment opportunities are directed to local residents.

The focus will be on promoting local skill development and creating more job opportunities for the people of Sikkim.

Cleanliness and hygiene across Sikkim were also emphasized, with officials and departments urged to prioritize cleanliness in both public spaces and government offices as part of the state's broader developmental vision.

The establishment of a State Planning and Development Board was discussed, which will oversee financial planning, monitoring, and development at the state level. Additionally, constituency-level boards will be created to focus on localized development initiatives.

The meeting also addressed several other matters, including the upcoming pilgrimage to Mahakumbh on 7th February 2025, the demand for tribal status for 12 left-out communities of Sikkim, the visit of His Holiness Karmapa Orgyen Trinley Dorjee, and preparations for the delimitation exercise.

In closing, all members reaffirmed their commitment to working diligently for the people of Sikkim, ensuring that government initiatives reach every corner of the state, and driving the state’s progress in alignment with the aspirations of its citizens.