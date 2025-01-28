Four women nurses from Sikkim—Prerna Rai, Susmita Basnett, Sanjana Pradhan, and Shreya Rai—have successfully begun their international careers in Germany, arriving at Düsseldorf International Airport on January 28, 2025.

They were warmly received by employers and project representatives.

The nurses will serve as registered professionals at the St. Anna Stift Nursing Home, managed by the Catholic Church in Hagen City, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Their journey is part of the Sikkim INSPIRES Program, which trained 13 women nurses in German language skills in Kerala, paving their way to secure placements in Germany's healthcare sector.



Also Read: Sikkim Rajya Sabha MP hails Kailash Mansarovar Yatra revival as boost for economy, ties

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister of Sikkim felicitated the nurses at the Maghey Sankranti Mela on January 14, 2025, in Jorethang. The remaining nurses will join their peers in Germany in batches by March 2025.

The nurses' language training at N.able Institute in Kochi and placement efforts by Bilingual Vitae, a Gangtok-based company, in partnership with Germany's Ideal Job Space, underscore the collaborative efforts of Sikkim’s Skill Development, Commerce & Industries, and Planning & Development Departments.

This initiative not only empowers women with global opportunities but also highlights Sikkim’s commitment to fostering skill development and showcasing its talent on the international stage.