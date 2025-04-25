Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today graced the concluding ceremony of the week-long Shrimad Bhagavat Saptaha Gyan Mahayajna held at the holy Siddheshwara Dham in Namchi, marking the 15th Foundation Year of the revered pilgrimage site.

The spiritual event, which commenced on April 19, drew hundreds of devotees and spiritual seekers over the past seven days, creating an atmosphere of devotion, unity, and cultural reverence.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his deep sense of honour in being part of such a spiritually uplifting programme. “It was a profound honour to grace the concluding day of the Shrimad Bhagavat Saptaha,” he said, adding that the week had been filled with “divine devotion and collective celebration of faith.”

The religious discourse was led by Jagatguru Ananta Bidhushtu Balashanta Mohan Sharan Devacharya Maharaj Shri, whose presence added immense spiritual merit to the event. Shri Bihari Saran Guru Maharaj also delivered an inspiring sermon, guiding attendees through the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagavat that focused on compassion, humility, and service to humanity.



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The Chief Minister extended gratitude to both spiritual leaders, noting the significance of such events especially in a time when rapid technological change often distances people from their inner consciousness. “It is only through nurturing kindness, empathy, and human values that we can truly revive chetna (consciousness),” he reflected.

Highlighting the state’s progress, CM Tamang spoke about his government’s continuous efforts since 2019 to promote unity in Sikkim through investments in health, education, and cultural preservation. He reiterated the commitment to safeguarding Sikkim’s unique heritage, including its traditions, languages, and indigenous art forms.

Paying tribute to former Chief Minister Late Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari, CM Tamang recalled his pivotal role in achieving official recognition for the Nepali language in India. As a mark of respect and to continue his legacy, the current government has declared Bhasa Manyata Diwas a gazetted state holiday.

The Chief Minister also thanked all organizers, devotees, and well-wishers whose dedication and faith contributed to the success of the event. “This occasion reaffirms our collective spiritual and cultural journey, guided by wisdom, unity, and the timeless teachings of our scriptures,” he said.