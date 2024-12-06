Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the inaugural day of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav on December 6 marking a significant milestone for Northeast India.

The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi was also attended by Union Minister for DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union MoS for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of various northeastern states.

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, a first-of-its-kind cultural festival, is a major step toward connecting the vibrant markets of Northeast India with the global stage. It celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the region, showcasing traditional arts, crafts, and diverse cultural practices.



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CM Tamang expressed his delight at being part of this landmark event, which he believes will foster greater recognition for the unique contributions of Northeast India to the national cultural landscape.

CM Tamang also highlighted the transformative impact of the Union Government's leadership under Prime Minister Modi which has opened new avenues for development and growth in the Northeast.

The festival, held from December 6 to 8, focuses on areas like handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, and tourism. It includes exhibitions, Grameen Haats, state pavilions and talks on development.

Prime Minister Modi has referred to the eight northeastern states as “Ashtalakshmi,” symbolizing prosperity and growth, a fitting tribute to the region's potential.