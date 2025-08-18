Sikkim CM chairs valedictory meet on ST status for 12 left-out communities
The valedictory function of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee, constituted to examine and pursue the inclusion of the 12 left-out communities of the state in the Scheduled Tribes list under the Constitution of India, was held today.
The valedictory function of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee, constituted to examine and pursue the inclusion of the 12 left-out communities of the state in the Scheduled Tribes list under the Constitution of India, was held today.
The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, marking a crucial step in the state’s long-standing demand for constitutional recognition of these communities.
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The High-Level Committee, formed to deliberate on the historical, cultural, and socio-economic grounds of the left-out communities, presented its final observations and recommendations during the session.
The valedictory function was attended by senior ministers, MLAs, community representatives, officials, and members of the High-Level Committee.
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