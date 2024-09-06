Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his congratulations to Yankila Lama, an Arts Graduate Teacher from Modern Senior Secondary School, Gangtok for being honoured with the prestigious National Award for Teachers 2024.

The Chief Minister praised her exceptional contributions to the field of education, highlighting her role in shaping young minds and contributing to nation-building. He expressed admiration for her dedication and passion for teaching, wishing her continued success in all future endeavours.

"May you continue to inspire and shape young minds through your dedication and passion for teaching," said CM Tamang.



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Earlier in the day, during the Teachers' Day celebrations, CM Tamang said that teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future of society. He asked that educators be honoured and respected daily, not just on this special occasion. Reflecting on his government’s achievements since the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) took power in 2019, he outlined the transformative progress made in the education sector, despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and natural calamities such as the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods.

Addressing an assembly of educators and students, Tamang acknowledged the hardships faced during his tenure but expressed pride in the educational reforms his government has implemented. "We have made radical reforms in Sikkim’s education sector with your support," he noted, crediting teachers, students, and government efforts for the advancements.

One of the key achievements highlighted was resolving the long-standing issue of ad-hoc teachers, many of whom had worked for nearly two decades without job security. Tamang’s government introduced an eight-year policy to regularize these positions, ensuring stability and dignity for educators across the state.